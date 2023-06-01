Elon Musk's China meeting sparks controversy. Vivek Ramaswamy attacks Joe Biden, calls him a leader in China's pocket

The recent meeting between Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, and China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, has caused quite a stir. As China-US relations remain tense, Musk's stance on decoupling and his remarks referring to the two countries as "conjoined twins" have attracted attention. Handout picture taken and released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China (Left). Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023. (Right)(AFP)

However, not everyone is pleased with Musk's approach, as presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy publicly criticizes the CEO's meeting and accuses him of being submissive to China's President, Xi Jinping.

China's Welcoming Gesture

China's foreign ministry released a statement expressing their openness to visits from business figures like Elon Musk and their desire for mutually beneficial cooperation. The world's second-largest economy has always been an attractive destination for global companies, and Musk has a clear vision of exploring and expanding in this vast market.

Decoupling Dilemma

The United States, driven by national security concerns, has implemented restrictions on investments and technology exports to China. The aim is to decrease reliance on Chinese production. While President Biden's administration is expected to adopt a less confrontational approach towards China compared to his predecessor, Donald Trump, the decoupling of economies continues. China has long been working to reduce its dependence on foreign technology, and this strategy is set to continue for years to come.

However, some American entrepreneurs are skeptical of this approach, fearing the potential loss of their investments and progress in establishing a presence in China.

Vivek Ramaswamy's Outrage

Vivek Ramaswamy, a presidential candidate for 2024, took to Twitter to break what he calls an "unspoken rule in the GOP." He vehemently condemned Elon Musk's meeting with China's foreign minister and shed light on a favor allegedly received by Tesla from China. Ramaswamy claims that China waived Tesla's purchase tax after Musk made statements suggesting that Taiwan should become a special administrative zone of China.

Pathetic Obedience

In his scathing tweet, Ramaswamy accuses Elon Musk of promoting an "outspoken" image in the United States while behaving like an "obedient sheep" to Xi Jinping. He finds such behavior pathetic and calls for leaders who are not influenced or controlled by China, contrasting them with President Joe Biden.

Elon Musk's meeting with China's foreign minister has sparked controversy and brought to the forefront the ongoing debate surrounding the decoupling of the US and Chinese economies. Vivek Ramaswamy's criticism adds fuel to the fire, questioning Musk's loyalty and urging for stronger leadership independent of China's influence.

As tensions persist, the future of China-US relations and the role of influential figures like Musk remain topics of great interest and scrutiny.