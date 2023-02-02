Home / World News / ‘Have defended Harry but…’: Princess Diana’s butler ‘bewildered’ over memoir

‘Have defended Harry but…’: Princess Diana’s butler ‘bewildered’ over memoir

Published on Feb 02, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare: Following Princess Diana's tragic death in a car crash in 1997, Paul Burrell has authored two books about his time working for her.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell said that Prince Harry has “lost the plot” following the release of his memoir Spare earlier this month. A close confidant of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell once described him as her “rock”.

Following Princess Diana's tragic death in a car crash in 1997, Paul Burrell has authored two books about his time working for her. Paul Burrell opened up about how he was “bewildered” after Prince Harry released his memoir.

“[Harry’s] known me all his life as ‘Paul’. He knew how much I loved his mother and protected her memory, he knows all of that. Why did he call me ‘Mummy’s Butler?’ Why couldn’t he have asked, come to me personally and said he wasn’t happy with the situation?," he said.

The former butler said that his mental health has “taken a bashing” since the memoir was released, and also attacked Prince Harry for not considering “the mental health of anybody that he writes about”.

“I’ve always defended [Harry] down to the last minute and now I’m thinking, ‘Harry, you’ve lost the plot'. What’s happened? There’s been a shift in that young man, he’s changed and I’m saddened by it," he said.

Talking about the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, he said, “From the age of 18 she [Queen Elizabeth II] was my surrogate mother. She taught me about life on a daily basis. She encouraged me to get married, to have children.”

