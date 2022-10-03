Home / World News / Have funds to support 4 Ukraine regions being annexed: Russia finance minister

Have funds to support 4 Ukraine regions being annexed: Russia finance minister

world news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 02:55 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia has declared that it will annex four Ukrainian provinces: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.(AP)
Reuters |

Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the parliament.

Siluanov did not say how much would be spent.

Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

