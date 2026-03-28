US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran must allow oil shipments to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as part of any peace agreement, while referring to the key waterway as the "Strait of Trump". US President Donald Trump takes the stage at the Future Investment Initiative Institute's summit. (AP)

Notably, the route’s closure has become the most pressing issue for the global economy, as it is the world's busiest oil transport route. The disruption has led to a sharp drop in global petroleum supply, pushed fuel prices higher, and forced oil-producing nations in the region to reduce output by millions of barrels each day.

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Iran has to open up the ‘Strait of Trump’: US President Speaking at a Saudi-backed FII Priority investment forum in Miami, Trump said on Friday that Iran has to up the “Strait of Trump”.

Trump, who has renamed multiple buildings in Washington after himself during his second term, described his remark as a "mistake" before adding that "there's no accidents with me."

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“We're negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump -- I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake,” the President joked.