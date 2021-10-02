‘He runs on carrots’: Man on horseback has a funny take on UK’s fuel crisis

A video of a British man mocking vehicle owners at a petrol station in England’s Surrey while riding atop a horse has gone viral on social media prompting hilarious reactions amid UK's severe fuel crisis.

A TikTok user, Gus Lee-Dolphin, strode about on a horse at a petrol station in Surrey and Thames Ditton. He mocks car owners lined up at the petrol station and says, “I am on a horse, I don’t need petrol because he runs on carrots. He runs on carrots, he runs on carrots, I don’t need petrol because I’m on a horse,” Dolphin says in his video.

Panic buying gripped the UK as it faced fuel shortages last week after the government said that there were not enough truckers to transport fuel to the nation’s petrol stations. Shell, ExxonMobil and Green Energy, the nation’s largest fuel suppliers have said that not fuel but labour shortage has led to a chaotic week where social media platforms were filled with videos of people getting into fights in gas stations and car owners were seen filling petrol on bottles as a reserve.

The UK government on Saturday, in a bid to mitigate the crisis, extended an emergency visa programme for truck drivers. The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent filling stations, told news agencies that they saw a ‘distinct improvement' in the conditions, though the situation did not improve in several regions, including London.

“In London and the Southeast, and possibly parts of eastern England, if anything, it has got worse,” PRA’s Brian Madderson was quoted as saying by news agency BBC. A survey of 1,000 independent petrol stations showed that 16% of stations were still dry, news agency Bloomberg reported.

