Here’s why Kate Middleton’s popularity is both a ‘blessing and a curse’

A royal commentator has said Kate Middleton’s popularity is both a “blessing and a curse.” Reports have claimed the Princess of Wales "will appear" at Trooping the Colour if she feels “well enough.” Why Kate Middleton’s popularity is both a ‘blessing and a curse’

Kate’s treatment began this year after she was diagnosed with cancer. Under normal circumstances, she would have taken the salute on June 8 in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield told GB News, "Last week, we discussed Tom Sykes report from The Daily Beast that she could be out until 2025.”

"Then the reports that we could see her as early as autumn. Then earlier this week, it was reported that she would not attend Trooping of the Colour rehearsals next week,” Schofield continued. "But now some good news. Now The Mirror is reporting that Catherine is considering a trooping balcony appearance. Depending on the way she is feeling that weekend.”

Schofield added, "Look, I think everyone just wants her to feel better and be better. And in this scenario, her popularity is both a blessing and a curse. We all miss the grace and kindness she brings to the monarchy, but we really have to leave her alone until she's ready to return herself, but I do. I'm with you. I'm praying for her recovery and I miss seeing her. She's gorgeous and she always was. Just a burst of joy."

A royal source previously said that Kate is "in a very different position" to King Charles amid her cancer battle. Charles is battling cancer too, but he returned to royal duties last month. He already undertook various royal engagements in May.

"As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales. There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering,” the source said.