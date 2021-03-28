‘Holi Hai!’: Trudeau extends greetings, hails Hindus’ contribution to Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday extended wishes to the Hindu communities living in the country and around the world ahead on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Trudeau said in a statement that people will find alternative ways to mark this special day as the residents continue to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and follow public health guidelines.

“It is a time to celebrate new beginnings, renew and strengthen relationships, and look forward to the year ahead with optimism and joy,” said Trudeau.

The Canadian PM also took the opportunity to recognise the contributions of the Hindu community in the North American country. He said people of the Hindu faith have contributed to the collective effort in many ways, including by helping neighbours, supporting seniors, and following the public health guidelines to protect everyone’s health. Trudeau noted that the celebrations in Canada demonstrate the country’s diversity, and “remind us that inclusion builds a stronger and more vibrant country.”

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating, here in Canada and around the world, a fun, joyous, and happy Holi,” the statement read. “Holi Hai!”

Leaders from around the world, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, have wished people who are celebrating the festival. Taking to Twitter, Harris said that Holi is “all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together.” Referring to the ongoing global health crisis, she said that the message of Holi has been embodied by communities across the world “during these tough times”.

Holi marks the beginning of spring and people across India are celebrating the festival amid rising Covid-19 cases. Several states have imposed restrictions on the celebrations, asking people to mark the festival with their families inside their houses. According to the Union health ministry, six states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh - account for nearly 80 per cent of new Covid-19 cases.

