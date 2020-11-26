e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to restore political order

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to restore political order

While last year saw months of pro-democracy protests, a strict new national security law imposed by Beijing in June have meant Hong Kong’s streets have largely remained free from unrest in recent days

world Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 04:02 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Hindustan Times
Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s annual policy address to the Legislative Council outlines the administration’s plans for the city
Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s annual policy address to the Legislative Council outlines the administration’s plans for the city(REUTERS)
         

Hong Kong’s leader vowed Wednesday to restore order to the city’s legislature and save its political system from “chaos”, in a key policy speech at a muted gathering of almost exclusively pro-Beijing lawmakers.

Chief executive Carrie Lam’s annual policy address to the Legislative Council -- postponed for more than a month after she was ordered to travel to mainland China for meetings with central government officials -- outlines the administration’s plans for the city.

Hong Kong is ruled under a “One Country, Two Systems” model that allows it to retain a degree of autonomy and some freedoms that are denied to citizens on the authoritarian mainland.

But while last year saw months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests, a strict new national security law imposed by Beijing in June -- as well as anti-pandemic measures limiting public gatherings -- have meant Hong Kong’s streets have remained largely free from unrest.

“One of our urgent priorities is to restore Hong Kong’s constitutional order and political system from chaos,” Lam told the legislature, which for the first time had almost no opposition presence after pro-democracy lawmakers were disqualified and supporters resigned en masse in protest.

“Hong Kong has experienced multiple blows which are unprecedented,” she added, citing the social unrest, shrinking economy, pandemic and acts that “endangered national security”.

Fifteen pro-democracy lawmakers quit earlier this month in protest at the ousting of four colleagues by the government, leaving the legislature a muted gathering of Beijing loyalists.

During last year’s demonstrations, the handpicked leader declined to make the speech in the chamber, instead releasing a pre-recorded video after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled her and called for her resignation.

This year’s speech went smoothly, with none of the protesting stunts usually seen from opposition lawmakers.

Local media captured officials nodding and apparently snoozing during the lengthy speech, while some were seen checking stock prices and playing Sudoku on their phones.

Lam said her government would introduce bills to “enhance the oath-taking” by civil servants and to “enhance the electoral system”, though details were unclear.

Media reports had suggested that the government might expand voting for Hong Kongers in mainland China, a controversial move criticised by the opposition, although Lam did not offer details on the plans.

The leader also said her administration would strengthen patriotic education in the city, part of efforts to foster a sense of greater national identity among youngsters.

More than 10,000 people have been arrested during last year’s social unrest, among which 40 percent are students.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, rain hits Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, rain hits Tamil Nadu
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
‘Gupkar can canvass freely’: J&K Governor Manoj Sinha
‘Gupkar can canvass freely’: J&K Governor Manoj Sinha
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In