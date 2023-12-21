Hostage Noa Argamani was possibly abducted by Palestinian civilians, not Hamas: Report

Noa Argamani, who was believed to be a Hamas hostage, may have actually been kidnapped by Palestinian civilians, it has been reported. These civilians are believed to have followed Hamas terrorists into Israel, the Daily Mail reported. A screengrab from a social media video published on October 7, 2023 shows Noa Argamani as she is taken hostage by Palestinian militants, at an unknown location (Video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Noa, 26, became the face of hostages who were abducted from Israel’s Nova music festival on October 7. A horrifying video shows a group of men snatching her, taking her away on the back of a motorcycle as she screamed for help.

The men were seen restraining her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. He was seen being made to walk with his hands held behind his back.

Noa’s family has been waiting to hear news about her for two months now. However, making their helplessness worse, it is now believed that she may have been kidnapped by a mob of Palestinian civilians. NBC News reported that analysis of text messages, phone records, satellite images and interviews suggests Noa was taken by these men, who followed the Hamas terrorists into Israel.

In fact, this could be a reason why Noa was not one of the many female and child hostages who were released by Hamas during the ceasefire last month. Hamas may not know where the civilians are holding her.

Noa and Avinatan were among hundreds of young people attending the music festival when Hamas launched its surprise attack. Noa messaged her friend at 8:10 am, saying she was in a parking lot and “can't get out.” “Hide. Let me know that everything is ok,” her friend replied. Noa again messaged after more than two hours, telling her friend, “We don't have a car.”

This was the last time anyone heard from Noa. Her chilling video later surfaced online.

Noa’s family found some hope when a video surfaced, appearing to show her drinking water from a bottle as she sat on a sofa. Two people were seen walking barefoot behind her.

Noa’s cancer-ridden mother, meanwhile, has begged for her release. Liora is battling stage 4 brain cancer, and has expressed her wish to see her daughter before the illness killed her.

“My one wish would be to hug and see Noa before something happens to me due to my medical condition, which would mean I won't be able to,” she told the Mail. “I know she is a strong girl. We're waiting for her. Only the thought of her coming home keeps me strong.”