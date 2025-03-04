How China, Canada, and Mexico hit back as Donald Trump refuses to budge on tariffs

The tariffs that US President Donald Trump has announced on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China came into effect on Tuesday, ending days of speculation around the issue. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on goods from China, Canada, and Mexico kicked in on Tuesday.(AP)

The tariffs, originally scheduled to go into effect last month, saw a 30-day pause as Trump asked the countries to end or ‘severely limit’ the flow of fentanyl drug into the US.

On Monday, the Republican said that there was ‘no room' for a deal with Canada and Mexico regarding the tariffs, saying the plan would go into effect on Tuesday as scheduled.

The proposed plan was to put 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. China also got hit with an additional 10 percent tariff on top of the 10 percent already in place.

The tariffs kicked in on Tuesday midnight, with all three countries responding to them with their countermeasures.

How Mexico, Canada, and China retaliated

Canada

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 25 per cent tariffs on US goods worth 30 billion Canadian dollars from Tuesday.

That's not all, the rest of the retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth 125 billion Canadian dollars will be slapped within 21 days.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Reuters quoted Trudeau as saying.

Mexico

The US’ southern neighbour announced on Monday that it has backup plans in case Trump goes ahead with his tariff plans. Without giving many details, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the country was prepared in case the United States slapped tariffs on it on Tuesday.

China

China also announced tariffs on a range of agricultural products in response to fresh US tariffs. China's finance ministry said on Tuesday it would impose additional tariffs of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent on agricultural products ranging from soybeans and corn to dairy and beef.

Among the US products that will face 10% retaliatory tariffs in China are soybeans, sorghum, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, reported news agency Reuters.

The Chinese finance ministry said that 15 per cent tariffs will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton. Along with tariffs, China also imposed export and investment restrictions on 25 US firms,