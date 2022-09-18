How London is bracing for an ‘unprecedented’ security challenge: Queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday- the only monarch most Britons have known- is the biggest security operation London has ever seen as London's police chiefs find a way to balance the need to protect world's top leaders and the public who would come to pay their respects to the monarch.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is an “unprecedented" security challenge.

“It’s been decades since this many world leaders were in one place. This is unprecedented ... in relation to the various things that we’re juggling," Khan told Associated Press.

Here's how London is bracing for the massive security operation:

1. More than 10,000 police officers will be on duty supplemented by reinforcements from all of Britain’s 43 police forces.

2. Hundreds of volunteer marshals and members of the armed forces will also be on duty.

3. The security operation will be run from a high-tech control center near Lambeth Bridge.

4. Street drains and garbage bins are being searched and sealed.

5. Police spotters on rooftops, sniffer dogs on the streets, marine officers on the River Thames and mounted police on horseback will also add to the security during the funeral.

6. Flying drones over London has been temporarily banned.

7. Heathrow Airport is grounding hundreds of flights to eliminate aircraft noise during the funeral service.

8. Presidents, prime ministers and royalty will be taken by bus to the abbey. An exception has been made for US President Joe Biden.

9. More than 22 miles of barriers have been deployed in central London to control the crowds.

10. Subways will run later than normal and train companies are adding extra services as one million people are expected to come to London.

