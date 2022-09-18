Joe Biden to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands of people who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state.

Biden will later join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals from around the globe for a reception ahead of the grand state funeral for Elizabeth on Monday.

Elizabeth's body has been lying in state at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday, and people from all walks of life and from around the world have been filing past in a constant, emotional stream, many queuing overnight and some for up to 24 hours.

"Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world," Biden said in a message following news of the queen's death on Sept. 8.

Read more: Taiwan 'specially invited' to sign Queen Elizabeth II's condolence book

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was seen curtsying to the coffin, are among dignitaries who have already paid their respects.

Britain has hosted a series of poignant, carefully-choreographed ceremonies in the 10 days that have followed Elizabeth's passing, reflecting the traditions and pageantry of the British royal family whose lineage stretches back almost 1,000 years.

'OUR MATRIARCH'

On Saturday evening, the queen's eight grandchildren, including Charles's sons Princes William and Harry, held a solemn vigil at her coffin's side, following a similar observance by her children the previous day.

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world," Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew, the queen's second son and Duke of York, said in a statement.

"Goodbye dear grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you."

Read more: The definitive guestlist for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Later on Sunday, a minute of national silence will be held at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT)

The royals and the British government are now looking ahead to Monday's funeral at Westminster Abbey, the site of coronations, weddings and burials of English and then British kings and queens since William I in 1066.

London's police force has described the ceremony as the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken.

Some 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories will be attending - presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and sultans among their number - and huge crowds are expected to throng the streets.

Britain has not held a state funeral on the scale planned for the queen since that for World War Two leader Winston Churchill.

The government said big screens to watch the ceremony would be set up in Hyde Park in London and in cities across the country. The funeral will also be aired live by three broadcasters.

Television ratings service Overnights.TV estimated that across the BBC and other channels carrying news, some 33 million people in Britain had tuned in on the day of her death.

Such has been the desire to pay tribute to the popular monarch, the only one most Britons have known since her accession in 1952, that tens of thousands have waited patiently in a line stretching alongside the River Thames to spend a few brief seconds at the side of her coffin.

By the time her lying in state ends on Monday, officials have estimated as many as 750,000 may have filed past.

"She wouldn't believe all this, she really wouldn't," Prince William said as he joined his father Charles, the new king, to speak to mourners waiting in line. "It's amazing."