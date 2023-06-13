Home / World News / How Prince Harry feels about royal family? ‘Free from their mentality… shackles’

This comes as Prince Harry is involved in a phone hacking trial against Mirror Newspapers.

Prince Harry feels that he is no longer bound by the "mentality" shared by working members of the royal family, a friend of the Duke of Sussex said. Prince Harry has found in Meghan Markle a person "supportive" of his fights and beliefs, which has "emboldened" him. Prince Harry and his wife stepped down as full-time working royals.

This comes as Prince Harry is involved in a phone hacking trial against Mirror Newspapers. Referring to the caution normally adopted by royals and the palace when speaking publicly, the friend told Sunday Times, “He’s free from the shackles of that mentality.”

"In Meghan, he has found someone supportive of that stance and he’s emboldened by that. But the bigger picture is that he believes there are some very significant wrongs that need to be righted."

Another source told the Times that Prince Harry won't stop discussing the British press even after his legal cases against a number of publications will come to an end.

“He sees his mission as being the standard bearer of a fair media and I think we’ll see more of this in years to come. He feels so strongly about it. He’ll always be a powerful advocate of fair and true reporting,” the friend said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step back as full-time working members in January 2020 after which they live in the United States. The couple have launched a new organisation, Archewell, which includes a non-profit foundation through which they carry out their charity work.

