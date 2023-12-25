How US woman lost memory of 30 years after severe headache

An American woman named Kim Denicola, who was suffering from a severe headache, ended up losing memory of her past 30 years after she went for treatment to a hospital five years ago. After Kim woke up from treatment in the hospital, she thought she was a teenager in the 1980s. In a recent interaction with WAFB, Kim has shared how her life changed forever due to the bizarre incident. Kim Denicola(X(formerly Twitter))

As her memory got wiped out, Kim is relearning and adapting to all the technological advancements that have happened over the past many years. She is excited about Christmas and will be giving gift baskets to her family, filled with new items she has discovered.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ| Ukraine snubs Russia to celebrate Christmas on December 25 for first time

Doctors are unsure about what happened to Kim despite conducting extensive tests and scans. Five years have passed since the incident and her memory hasn't returned.

“They told me, if by now I haven’t gotten it, then I probably won’t,” said Kim.

Interestingly, Kim had kept journals and read them with the hope to remember things. But she reveals rereading the journals is like looking into someone else’s life and not every memory is a good one.

“I’ve even gone through some of them and torn the pages out,” shared Kim.

However, despite her ordeal, the now sixty-year-old woman has moved on and is optimistic of what lies ahead i.e, new memories. She is rediscovering her love for her family, relatives and Christmas.

“You can’t be mad and bitter because the good Lord left me here for a reason. Whatever that may be, I’m sure he’ll let me know one way or another. And maybe this is it, maybe it’s to tell people you don’t have to give up,” said Kim.