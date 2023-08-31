'I have huge respect for him’: Novak Djokovic praises Lionel Messi in interview

In an interview with ESPN, tennis player Novak Djokovic was all praises for the football legend Lionel Messi. The duo had met earlier in Miami on August 25, 2023, where they had a 15-minute-long discussion about anything and everything. In an earlier interview with the Telegraph, Novak had mentioned Messi as his biggest idol.

The celebrity player took a break from the US Open Courts to talk to the football superstar and Argentina Captain Lionel Messi.

Novak shared details on the chat he shared with Lionel saying, “It's a second time we met with each other. We talked 15 minutes about everything, I would like to meet him & talk about everything again. Messi is a phenomenon. He's a huge champion, I have a respect for him.”

The two met each other earlier when Lionel used to play for Paris Saint-German in France. In an earlier interview with the Telegraph, Novak had mentioned Messi as his biggest idol.

Netizens were seen celebrating the love and brotherhood between the two global stars on Twitter.

One user commented ‘Goat recognizes goat,’ while another wrote ‘Tennis goat knows the ball.’

Novak was not the only one mesmerised by the football legend. When Lionel made his Inter Miami debut in July, many celebrities like Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Becky G and Serena Williams attended the event to extend their support towards the player.