'I think my race is superior': Texas teacher tells students in viral video

In a video shared widely on social media, a white teacher from the Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, Texas, can be seen saying, "I think my race is the superior one". The video was recorded by a student in which the entire conversation between the students and the teachers can be heard.

In the video, the teacher said, "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one." Listening to this, all the students reacted in shock.

The teacher then asserted, “Yes, I am racist”, reiterating that he was being honest with the students and trying to explain to the students that he likes all people but that he's just saying what nobody wants to say.

“Everybody's racist at that level,” he added.

The incident happened last Thursday. The video was recorded by a 13-year-old student, Karmello Lullen, who said, "I respected him, but I don't have respect for him anymore." Lullen shared the video on his Instagram account, writing, "crazy this happened at my school to me and my friends."

Reacting to the entire incident, Karmello Lullen's mother said, "I don’t want him teaching any other students,I feel like he’s going to be racially profiling them, and that affects their education."

The teacher was later fired from the school. Superintendent Douglas Killian said in a statement that the teacher is no longer employed by the district school.

