‘I was very disappointed’, US Senate leader calls out China over Israel conflict during Beijing visit

During his visit to Beijing, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called out China for their reaction to Hamas attack on Israel. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that he was very disappointed by China's statement on the recent Hamas attack as it didn't show any sympathy or support for Israel. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (C) and US Senate Mike Crapo (L) meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing on October 9, 2023. (Photo by Andy Wong / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

“I was very disappointed to be honest by the Foreign Ministry statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these troubled times," Schumer said near the end of his remarks.

Schumer is leading a delegation of six senators to China this week. The delegation, which includes three Democrats and three Republicans, is the first visit by U.S. lawmakers since 2019.

“I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” said Schumer.

On Sunday China had called on both sides to exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities, but failed to condemn Hamas' surprise attack early Saturday that has left more than 1,000 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

In the ministry statement, China also said that establishing an independent state of Palestine is the fundamental way to resolve the issue.

“The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot go on,” the statement said, adding that the international community needs to act with greater urgency and facilitate the resumption of peace talks.

China has traditionally backed the Palestinian cause but has also boosted ties with Israel as it seeks a larger role in trade, technology and diplomacy. In recent years, it has stepped up its involvement in the Middle East, assisting in the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran and welcoming Syrian President Bashar Assad on a visit to China.

He said that the top priority for the Senate delegation is seeking fair trade between the two countries.

“We want the Chinese people to have economic opportunity. That would be good for America,” he said. “But China must also provide a level playing field for American companies and workers. Many Americans, most Americans including our delegation, do not believe we have that fairness now.”

Wang urged the United States to respect China’s core interests and development rights. The Chinese government views American restrictions on trade and technology exports to China as attempts to hold back the country’s economic growth.

Schumer also raised the issues of Chinese companies that the U.S. says are supplying chemicals for fentanyl production, ensuring China does not support what he called Russia's “immoral war” against Ukraine, advancing human rights and releasing detained Americans.

