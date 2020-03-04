e-paper
IMF members pledge all available resources to battle coronavirus

Following an unusual conference call of the IMF’s governing body, the members said they were united in addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19.

world Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:01 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
In total, 189 members of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday pledged to bring all available resources to help nations to combat the coronavirus.
In total, 189 members of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday pledged to bring all available resources to help nations to combat the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
         

The 189 members of the International Monetary Fund pledged Wednesday to bring all available resources to bear to help countries combat the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic.

“We have called upon the IMF to use all its available financing instruments to help member countries in need,” the statement said.

“We are determined to provide the necessary support to mitigate the impact, especially on the most vulnerable people and countries.”

