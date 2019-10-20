In Boris Johnson’s new move on Brexit, 2 letters to European union. What they say

world

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:16 IST

Bruised by Saturday’s vote in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent two contradictory letters to the European Union: one, to ask to extend the Brexit deadline of October 31 to obey the law, and another to argue against the extension.

The unseemly missives to Brussels – called ‘silly’ by critics – were prompted by the law enacted in September by Conservative rebels and opposition MPs to force the government to seek the extension if an agreement is not passed by the House of Commons by 11 pm on October 19.

Despite facing the major setback in parliament on Saturday, Johnson and his ministers on Sunday insisted that the United Kingdom will leave the EU on October 31. The government hopes to pass a raft of legislation needed to be able to do so by the deadline.

However, Johnson’s contradictory letters – the one seeking extension without his signature, and the other arguing against extension signed by him – may land in courts next week, since rebels, opposition MPs and campaigners believe they go against the spirit of the law.

Michael Gove, effectively the deputy prime minister, accused MPs who backed Saturday’s amendment (that the government lost) of “explicitly to try to frustrate this process and to drag it out,” adding that Johnson is determined to meet the October 31 deadline.

Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer told the BBC on Sunday: “The law is very clear. He should have signed one letter in accordance with the law”, while an unnamed former Conservative cabinet minister told the media the letters will put government law officers in a difficult position.

Since there are effectively eight sitting days in parliament before the October 31 deadline, getting legislation passed to implement the agreement reached on Thursday will be a challenge for the government. Every motion will also be subject to amendments.

Labour has already extended support to amendments seeking to subject Brexit legislation to what is called a ‘confirmatory referendum’: the condition that it can be implemented only if the agreement is approved in another referendum.

A no-confidence motion in the minority Johnson government is also on the cards after the Scottish National Party announced its intention to move it on Sunday. These and other parliamentary devices will further challenge the government’s ability to pass the required legislation by the October 31 deadline.

Another mid-term election and the referendum are among options that may result from the cut-and-thrust in parliament next week, amid reports from various parts of the UK and Europe that there a ‘Brexit fatigue’ has set in among the people and leaders.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 15:50 IST