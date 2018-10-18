India, Dalai Lama blocking Beijing from using Buddhism as soft power, say Chinese scholars

India is the biggest challenge for Beijing to use Buddhism in support of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in tackling terrorism, separatism and for strategic purposes, leading scholars from China have said.

Chinese Buddhist scholars argued at a recent symposium that the Dharamshala-based 14th Dalai Lama has established a “separatist” base in India and promotes traditional religion and culture – as opposed to Communist Party of China’s (CPC) socialist values – to maintain his own power base.

They said India itself is a stumbling block as it has not joined the BRI, a connectivity project worth billions of dollars, because of geopolitical reasons.

Buddhist scholars had gathered this week in northwest China’s Qinghai province to discuss how to leverage Buddhism in constructing and expanding the BRI. The symposium was seemingly focussed on Sinicising – and also politicising – Buddhism for the purpose of state-craft.

“Soft power like religion, if used properly, will convert to hard power,” one scholar said.

“Guided by the core socialist values, the symposium aims to encourage Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to the socialist society and teach the religion to serve the construction of the Belt and Road initiative,” news site tibet.cn reported.

Tibetan Buddhism can serve as a bridge between BRI countries to better communicate with each other since the religious and cultural beliefs are similar in central and south Asia, Qin Yongzhang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) told the Global Times tabloid.

The BRI, for example, has “… injected new energy into China-Nepal ties” and China has also built a relationship with Mongolia through Tibetan Buddhism.

Not so the case with India.

“One immediate challenge of promoting BRI through Tibetan Buddhism comes from India, which has been holding back for geopolitical reasons,” Qin said.

“The Dalai Lama has established a separatist base in India, and has been advocating the “traditional culture” as leverage to expand his influence,” Qin added.

“Buddhism has a significant role in curbing separatism, religious extremism and terrorism while implementing BRI, because it pursues harmony and opposes violence,” Xiong Kunxin, an ethnic studies professor at Tibet University in Lhasa, said.

The position against India and the Dalai Lama is consistent with a recent decision taken by a Chinese county to not allow India-trained Buddhist monks to teach in China.

Litang county in southwest China’s Sichuan province banned in May Tibetan monks “wrongly educated” in India from teaching Buddhism to prevent the spread of “separatist” ideas. It was the first such move outside the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

“As some monks received education overseas from the 14th Dalai Lama clique – whom China regards as separatists – it is necessary to tighten supervision so as to prevent the clique from using local Buddhists to conduct separatist activities,” Zhu Weiqun, former head of the ethnic and religious affairs committee of the national committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, had then said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 14:52 IST