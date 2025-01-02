Menu Explore
India provides $500,000 as aid to quake-hit Pacific Island state Vanuatu

ByRezaul H Laskar
Jan 02, 2025 04:07 PM IST

The massive earthquake struck near Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila on December 17, triggering landslides, crushing cars and destroying buildings.

India on Thursday said it will provide $500,000 as assistance to the Pacific Island state of Vanuatu for rehabilitation and reconstruction following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake last month that killed 14 people and injured hundreds.

A security personnel stands next to a collapsed building in Vanuatu's capital Port Vila after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific island on December 17. (AFP Photo)
A security personnel stands next to a collapsed building in Vanuatu's capital Port Vila after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific island on December 17. (AFP Photo)

The relief assistance is being provided by India as a “close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Vanuatu”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The massive earthquake struck near Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila on December 17, triggering landslides, crushing cars and destroying buildings. As many as 14 people were killed and more than 250 others sustained injuries.

The Indian government conveyed its condolences to the government and people of Vanuatu for the damage and destruction. India also “conveyed its readiness to extend all possible support and assistance in this time of difficulty”, the external affairs ministry said.

“India has firmly stood by Vanuatu during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters,” the ministry said, adding that disaster risk reduction and management is an important pillar of the country’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) unveiled in November 2019.

“India is committed to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder in the region,” the ministry said.

Working with its partners in the Quad, India has launched a range of initiatives to benefit the Pacific Island states, mainly with an eye to counter China’s growing influence in the strategic region. India and Australia, both members of the Quad, have collaborated to provide humanitarian relief to Pacific Island states in recent years.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
