e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / World News / Indian consulate in Dubai to issue tatkal passport the same day

Indian consulate in Dubai to issue tatkal passport the same day

The initiative is expected to benefit those requiring emergency issuance of passports, including cases where passport had either expired or did not have enough validity for the travel.

world Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Indian expats in Dubai and northern Emirates will now be able to get passports issued on the same day under the ‘tatkal’ category.
Indian expats in Dubai and northern Emirates will now be able to get passports issued on the same day under the ‘tatkal’ category.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Indian expats in Dubai and northern Emirates will now be able to get passports issued on the same day under the ‘tatkal’ category.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul on Thursday announced that the Indian Consulate in Dubai will start issuing tatkal passports (issued in emergency cases) on the same day, the Gulf News reported.

Vipul, speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations at the consulate, said the same day issuance service for tatkal passports can be availed only if the application is submitted before noon at the office of BLS International, the outsourced service provider for Indian passport and visa applications, in Al Khaleej Centre in Bur Dubai.

“We already issue tatkal passports in 24hours. We are going one step beyond that. We are going to issue tatkal passport on the same day if it is applied for before 12 noon. By evening, we can issue the tatkal passport,” he said.

The initiative is expected to benefit those requiring emergency issuance of passports, including those rushing back from the airports after realising that their passport had either expired or do not have enough validity for their travel, said Consul (Passport) Prem Chand.

The fast delivery of regular passports has contributed to reducing the number of tatkal applications from 40 a day to between 15 and 20, said Chand.

The mission receives about 850 passport applications daily.

Last year, the consulate issued more than 200,000 passports, over 2500 emergency certificates (one-way travel document), over 2,800 police clearance certificates and provided 72,000 attestation services including registration of births and deaths, Vipul said.

tags
top news
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
‘Have proof to show I was attacked’: Aishe Ghosh on being named in JNU case
‘Have proof to show I was attacked’: Aishe Ghosh on being named in JNU case
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Situation in JNU is normal, classes to start from January 13: V-C
Situation in JNU is normal, classes to start from January 13: V-C
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn’s classic century
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn’s classic century
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news