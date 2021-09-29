Indian consulate in Toronto evacuated as suspicious package found nearby

Police in Toronto detonated a suspicious package found close to the building housing the Indian consulate.

The package was found near the building on Bloor Street, close to Sherbourne Street, at approximately 3pm local time on Tuesday.

The entire building including officials and staff at the Indian consulate were subsequently evacuated. Police were investigating reports of an alleged bomb threat though no specifics have been disclosed. Toronto Police tweeted that “a man has been arrested in relation to the investigation”.

No further details were provided.

A senior Indian official told the Hindustan Times they have sought “enhanced security” following this incident.

In the evening, Toronto Police Operations tweeted that its “Emergency Disposal Unit has safely detonated a package out of an abundance of caution, you may have heard a loud bang in the area”.

A robot was used to detonate the package which is believed to have been a suitcase.

The outlet Global News reported that a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said there were “reports of a couple of suspicious packages located” and these were being examined by its Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Team.

Police continue to investigate. The area was cordoned off as police arrived there on Tuesday afternoon and traffic was re-routed.