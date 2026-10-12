Did Nikita Khrushchev bang his shoe at the UN? The Cold War mystery of 1960

A Soviet leader, a Philippine delegate who challenged him, and a shoe that may or may not have struck a desk. At the height of Cold War tensions, a heated United Nations debate on October 12, 1960, produced one of the organisation’s most debated episodes. Nikita Khrushchev, then First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Nikita Khrushchev travelled to New York at the height of the Cold War. During the 902nd plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly, held on October 12, the Soviet leader indicated that he wanted to raise a point of order over the way Philippine delegation head Lorenzo Sumulong had referred to the Soviet Union.

Sumulong had criticised Moscow over its treatment of people in Eastern Europe, referring to “the peoples of Eastern Europe and elsewhere which have been deprived of the free exercise of their civil and political rights and which have been swallowed up, so to speak, by the Soviet Union”.

Khrushchev quickly came to the rostrum and, in a theatrical gesture, brushed Sumulong aside with an upward motion of his right arm, without physically touching him. He then launched into a lengthy denunciation of the Philippine delegate, calling him, among other things, “a jerk, a stooge, and a lackey”, and a “toady of American imperialism”.

“You will not be able to smother the voice of the peoples,” Khrushchev said.

He also demanded that Assembly President Frederick Boland of Ireland call Sumulong to order.

Boland cautioned Sumulong to “avoid wandering out into an argument which is certain to provoke further interventions”. However, he allowed the Philippine delegate to continue speaking and sent Khrushchev back to his seat.