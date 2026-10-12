Michael Woodford and Robert E Hall win 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences
Michael Woodford and Robert E Hall won this year's Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.”
Michael Woodford and Robert E Hall have won 2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.”
The Nobel memorial prize in economics, the final award in this year's cycle, was announced on Monday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.
The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is worth $1.2 million.
The award was secured by Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt last year for their work on "creative destruction" and how new technology and production methods can boost growth and living standards.
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Highlighting the American duo's contribution, the Nobel Prize committe said, “They demonstrated how economic models could be reconstructed to revitalise stabilisation policy. Rather than basing the models on statistical links between macroeconomic variables, such as inflation, production and consumption, they chose to build them on a microeconomic foundation.”
The economics prize is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The central bank established it in 1968 as a memorial to Nobel, the 19th-century Swedish businessman and chemist who invented dynamite and established the five Nobel Prizes.
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Last year, three researchers who study business innovation won for explaining how new products and inventions promote economic growth and human welfare, even as they leave older companies in the dust.
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