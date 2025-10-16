Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

India-born Ashley Tellis denies espionage charges: 'Will vigorously contest...'

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 08:40 am IST

Ashley J Tellis, a prominent foreign policy expert who had been serving as an adviser to the US State Department since 2001, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Ashley J Tellis, Indian-origin US advisor on foreign policy accused of retaining classified documents and meeting Chinese officials, has denied all charges against him. His lawyers said he would contest all allegations against him.

Ashley Tellis (HT)(HT_PRINT)
Ashley Tellis (HT)(HT_PRINT)

Tellis, a prominent foreign policy expert who had been serving as an adviser to the US State Department since 2001, was taken into custody after making an initial court appearance in Virginia on Tuesday (local time).

"We will be vigorously contesting the allegations brought against him, specifically any insinuation of his operating on behalf of a foreign adversary," Tellis's lawyers were quoted as saying by news agency AFP. They defended the Indian-origin scholar as "widely respected".

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / India-born Ashley Tellis denies espionage charges: 'Will vigorously contest...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On