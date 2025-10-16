India-born Ashley Tellis denies espionage charges: 'Will vigorously contest...'

Ashley J Tellis, Indian-origin US advisor on foreign policy accused of retaining classified documents and meeting Chinese officials, has denied all charges against him. His lawyers said he would contest all allegations against him. Ashley Tellis (HT)(HT_PRINT)

Tellis, a prominent foreign policy expert who had been serving as an adviser to the US State Department since 2001, was taken into custody after making an initial court appearance in Virginia on Tuesday (local time).

"We will be vigorously contesting the allegations brought against him, specifically any insinuation of his operating on behalf of a foreign adversary," Tellis's lawyers were quoted as saying by news agency AFP. They defended the Indian-origin scholar as "widely respected".