Indian workers losing interest in US tech jobs: Report  

Foreign tech workers face higher hurdles to a get a job in the US but that hasn’t stopped their interest in working there.

The share of foreign job clicks for US based tech job postings rose to 9.6% in the first quarter of 2019 from 9.3% for the same period in 2018, according to a study published Wednesday by Indeed economist Andrew Flowers.

This uptick comes despite initiatives by the Trump administration to restructure immigration. However, some countries appear more apathetic to work in the US than others. The number of clicks on US tech job postings dropped the most from job seekers in India, Pakistan and the U.K.

India is still the largest source of foreign job clicks on US tech listings by a large margin, according to the study. Job seekers in India accounted for 3.7% of all clicks for US tech postings in April. Clicks from Canadian IP addresses were second while the U.K., Germany and Philippines rounded out the top five.

Workers in Germany, French and the Russia Federation, on the other hand, became more interested in US tech opportunities as their economies slowed and domestic opportunities may be more limited.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 12:47 IST