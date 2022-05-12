Indian-American lawmaker advocates for US providing more strategic arms to India
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna on Tuesday advocated the need for the Biden Administration to provide more strategic arms to India so that New Delhi can protect itself against China on its border.
"In my time in Congress, I have been leading the initiative to have the US provide more strategic arms to India to protect itself against China on its border," Khanna said.
"I will continue to find ways to make sure India can choose US weapons over Russian ones," he said in a statement after a meeting with community Leader Ajay Bhutoria, wherein they had conversations on advancing stronger US-India ties at all levels -- people to people, business to business and industry to industry.
"Both the democracies -- India and the US -- need each other for global stability and specifically in the Indo-Pacific region. The formation of Quad with Australia, Japan, India and the US is playing a strong role in balancing the influence of China and to counter the influence of China, the US needs to build a stronger partnership with India in the defence sector and supply the required arms to India," Bhutoria said.
-
‘Putin doesn’t want to fight NATO,’ says US
US defence secretary Austin said he doubts Russia will widen its war, such as by attacking missile sites in Poland, because Putin doesn't want to take on the Nato alliance. Austin also said he has emphasised to Ukraine's leaders the importance of keeping track of US weapons sent to the country so they don't go astray. “Accountability is an important issue to all of us,” he said. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
-
China calls WHO chief’s remark on the country's Covid strategy ‘irresponsible’
China on Wednesday dismissed the World Health Organisation chief's criticism of its zero-Covid strategy and the remarks were scrubbed from the country's social media even before the foreign ministry's formal response. China's foreign ministry said Tedros remarks calling Beijing's “zero-Covid” approach unsustainable and urging an urgent policy shift given the nature of the virus were “irresponsible”.
-
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
Ukraine's top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said the soldier could get up to 15 years in prison. She did not say when the trial would start. Residents told of killings, burnings, rape, torture and dismemberment.
-
Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 Million with fees at Geneva sale
Christie's says “The Rock,” an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range. An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock, for which the pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs.
-
Singapore court jails Indian-Malaysian for trying to bribe cop after accident
Krishna, a Malaysian national, was charged in court on February 16 for corruption. In addition, he was also convicted and sentenced for drunk driving and careless driving as a serious offender.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics