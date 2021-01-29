Indian-American shoots doctor, kills self
- Dr Narumanchi was diagnosed with terminal cancer and had been told that he had just weeks to live.
A 43-year-old Indian-origin paediatrician recently diagnosed with terminal cancer stormed into a medical facility, took five people hostage and shot dead another paediatrician before turning the gun on himself in the Texas capital of Austin on Tuesday, police said.
The armed man was identified as Dr Bharat Narumanchi, police said, adding that he was recently turned down for the position of a volunteer at the medical facility.
Police received a call at 4:30pm on Tuesday, saying a man walked into the offices of Children’s Medical Group (CMG) with a gun, and held hostages inside the building, CNN reported, citing the Austin Police Department.
“He displayed a gun and told the hostages to tie themselves up,” Austin Police lieutenant Jeff Greenwalt said, according to US media reports.
Four of the five hostages — all employees at the facility — managed to escape, except Katherine Dodson, also a 43-year-old paediatrician.
The hostages who escaped told officers at the scene that the man was armed with a pistol in what appeared to be a shotgun, police said. He was also carrying two duffel bags.
Dr Narumanchi had visited the CMG office a week before and applied for a volunteer’s position. Other than his recent visit to the office, there did not appear to be any relationship or other contact between Dr Narumanchi and Dr Dodson, police said.
He was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and had been told that had just weeks to live, Greenwalt told reporters on Wednesday.
“So we feel like his terminal cancer probably played a large part in whatever it was that occurred in his life and what was
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American shoots doctor, kills self
- Dr Narumanchi was diagnosed with terminal cancer and had been told that he had just weeks to live.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlanta chemical leak: Police says 5 have died, 10 injured
- The leak did not cause an explosion, and its cause -- which is still unknown -- remains under investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed man arrested near US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple CEO slams internet giants ahead of new privacy features
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing
- The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room. Joe Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One third of Africa will be vaccinated this year: WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to donate 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travesty of justice: India after Pak upholds acquittal of Daniel Pearl's killer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU warns it could block vaccine exports, wields legal threat at drugmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines: Charles Michel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US economic growth moderated to 4% in final quarter of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany recommends AstraZeneca's Covid shot only for people under 65
- The country’s immunization commission said there was insufficient information on the shot’s effectiveness for people over 65 years old, though it added that “beyond this limitation, the vaccine is also considered to be equally suitable.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese victim’s son seeks answers as WHO virus probe team starts work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox