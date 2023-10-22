News / World News / Indian-origin diplomat nominated as US ambassador to Indonesia

Indian-origin diplomat nominated as US ambassador to Indonesia

PTI |
Oct 22, 2023 04:56 PM IST

A Harvard graduate and an M.S. from the National War College, Lakhdhir had formerly served as an ambassador to Malaysia from 2017 to 2021.

Indian-origin diplomat Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir has been appointed by President Joe Biden as US Ambassador to Indonesia.

Indian-origin US diplomat Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir
Indian-origin US diplomat Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir

Lakhdhir, who has served the State Department for almost 30 years, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, and was most recently Executive Secretary of the Department of State, the White House said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Her father, Noor, immigrated to the US from Mumbai to attend the University of California, Berkeley in the 1940s.

A Harvard graduate and an M.S. from the National War College, Lakhdhir had formerly served as an ambassador to Malaysia from 2017 to 2021.

Prior to that, Lakhdhir served as US Consul General in Belfast, Northern Ireland from 2009 to 2011.

She joined the Foreign Service in 1991 and has served as Director of the Office of Maritime Southeast Asian Affairs, which includes responsibility for US relations with Indonesia.

Early in her career, she was Deputy Coordinator of the Taiwan Coordination Staff in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Her other overseas assignments included China, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

Lakhdir grew up in Westport, Connecticut, and was inspired to pursue an international career because of her parents, she said in an interview published in the National Museum of American Diplomacy.

She said her “international career began as a child” due to her parents’ rich international background and family trips abroad.

These experiences encouraged Lakhdhir to begin her career overseas as a teacher in China for two years after graduating from Harvard College in 1986.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out