 Indian-origin man arrested in London for robbery using imitation firearm | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Indian-origin man arrested in London for robbery using imitation firearm

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 10:04 PM IST

The man named Rajvinder Kahlon was arrested last week at his home address after a robbery at the Post Office on Brabazon Road, Hounslow, on April 1.

An Indian-origin man has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm over suspicion that he threatened staff at a Post Office in London to steal a large quantity of cash, Scotland Yard said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

An Indian-origin man has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm over suspicion that he threatened staff at a Post Office in London to steal a large quantity of cash, Scotland Yard said on Monday.
An Indian-origin man has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm over suspicion that he threatened staff at a Post Office in London to steal a large quantity of cash, Scotland Yard said on Monday.

The man named Rajvinder Kahlon was arrested last week at his home address after a robbery at the Post Office on Brabazon Road, Hounslow, on April 1. The Metropolitan Police said its Flying Squad officers responded to the reports and detectives were able to piece together the suspect’s identity.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“At around 1800hrs on April 1, a man entered the Post Office in Brabazon Road, Hounslow. The man threatened two members of staff with what they believed was a firearm before making off with a large quantity of cash,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Flying Squad officers responded immediately, and detectives used a range of tactics to identify a suspect. On Thursday, 4 April, Rajvinder Kahlon, 41, was arrested at his home address in Hounslow. He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 6 April, charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm,” the statement added.

Kahlon continues to be in custody and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court in west London on May 6.

ALSO READ| Indian origin student on rejection from Stanford University: 'I'm going to change the world'

Earlier, in January, an Indian-origin couple in the UK, was convicted of exporting more than half-a-tonne of cocaine to Australia. As per investigation, it was found that they were behind a front company that had sent the drugs by plane under a cover load of metal toolboxes.

Nairobi-born British Indian Arti Dhir (59), whose family hails from Punjab, and her 35-year-old husband, Kavaljitsinh Raijada, an Indian national from Gujarat, were convicted of 12 counts of exportation and 18 counts of money laundering by a jury following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Solar Eclipse 2024 Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Indian-origin man arrested in London for robbery using imitation firearm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On