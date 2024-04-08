Indian-origin man arrested in London for robbery using imitation firearm

An Indian-origin man has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm over suspicion that he threatened staff at a Post Office in London to steal a large quantity of cash, Scotland Yard said on Monday, reported news agency PTI. An Indian-origin man has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm over suspicion that he threatened staff at a Post Office in London to steal a large quantity of cash, Scotland Yard said on Monday.

The man named Rajvinder Kahlon was arrested last week at his home address after a robbery at the Post Office on Brabazon Road, Hounslow, on April 1. The Metropolitan Police said its Flying Squad officers responded to the reports and detectives were able to piece together the suspect’s identity.

“At around 1800hrs on April 1, a man entered the Post Office in Brabazon Road, Hounslow. The man threatened two members of staff with what they believed was a firearm before making off with a large quantity of cash,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Flying Squad officers responded immediately, and detectives used a range of tactics to identify a suspect. On Thursday, 4 April, Rajvinder Kahlon, 41, was arrested at his home address in Hounslow. He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 6 April, charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm,” the statement added.

Kahlon continues to be in custody and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court in west London on May 6.

