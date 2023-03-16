Home / World News / Indian-origin Ravi Chaudhary confirmed assistant secretary of US air force

Indian-origin Ravi Chaudhary confirmed assistant secretary of US air force

Published on Mar 16, 2023

Ravi Chaudhary: Ravi Chaudhary won the mandate by a vote of 65-29 as he became a part of one of the top civilian leadership positions in the Pentagon.

Ravi Chaudhary will be the first Indian-American to serve as an Assistant Secretary of the Air Force.
The United States Senate on Wednesday (Local Time) confirmed Indian origin Ravi Chaudhary as the Assistant Secretary of Air Force for Energy, Installations, and the Environment.

Chaudhary won the mandate by a vote of 65-29 as he became a part of one of the top civilian leadership positions in the Pentagon.

Chaudhary will be the first Indian-American to serve as an Assistant Secretary of the Air Force.

After Minneapolis native Chaudhari won the vote, US Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) released a statement that read, "Growing up as the son of immigrant parents in Minnesota, Dr. Ravi Chaudhary dreamed of serving our country as an Air Force pilot. From his more than two decades of service as an active duty Air Force officer to his tenure at the Federal Aviation Administration, Dr. Chaudhary has dedicated his career to public service."

"I fought to advance his nomination through the Senate because I am confident that Dr. Chaudhary has the qualifications and experience needed for this critical role. Now that he has been confirmed by the Senate, I look forward to working with him to support the men and women of the Air Force," she added.

According to the statement, Chaudhary served as an active duty Air Force pilot between 1993 and 2015, conducting numerous combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Following his retirement from military service, Chaudhary served for five years as a senior official within the Regions and Center Operations and Office of Commercial Space at the Federal Aviation Administration. He was also appointed by President Obama to serve on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the statement added.

The Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and the Environment is responsible for the Air Force's sustainability and operational readiness, including installations and basing strategy, as well as ensuring the quality of military housing.

us air force
