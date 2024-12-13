Menu Explore
Indian-origin Singaporean comedians aim to reconnect with their roots through performances in India

PTI |
Dec 13, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Singapore, Indian-origin Singaporean comedian couple wants to reconnect with their roots through performances in India and to expand their base in the country's large stand-up comedy market.

Rishi Budhrani and Sharul Channa are set to perform in Bengaluru and Chennai this weekend.

“We have to go overseas, especially to India which is a huge market waiting to be tapped,” said Rishi, who has a good fan base in Southeast Asia, but believes he has to expand it to be more successful and enduring.

Rishi, 40, and Sharul, 37, impressed the audience in Cape Town through their performances a few months ago. They believe that they can do the same in India this month.

Singapore-born Rishi, whose parents moved here from Mumbai and Jaipur in the 1960s and the 1970s respectively, has previously performed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Gurugram. This time he is looking forward to performing in Chennai.

“In the north, the Hindi-speaking comedians are more popular. It was difficult to match up to them. But in the south, English is more accepted. So, I’m well-prepared,” he told Singapore’s Indian community serving Friday weekly Tabla!, a tabloid for news on India and the Indian entertainment scene.

“Having grown up in Singapore, I felt like a bit of an outsider in India,” he said. “I now want to reconnect with my roots. I am going with a changed perspective. I will be talking more about Indian heritage and the connections among Indians.”

Rishi has been performing in India since 2018 but is “super excited” to do a “double headliner” there for the first time.

Sharul will also have solo shows in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“The Indian comedy scene, on the other hand, is growing fast. The reach is bigger, there is more money, and I want to establish a base there with Rishi,” said Sharul.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

