Indonesia volcano eruption: 300 flights hit, schools shut as ash soars 50,000 feet

The eruption also led to some school activities and fishing trips being cancelled as ash spread across nearby areas.

An eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau sent volcanic ash soaring up to 50,000 feet over parts of Java and Sumatra on Sunday, disrupting air travel and affecting hundreds of flights.

301 flights affected Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta suspended flight operations until 1.30 pm local time because of volcanic ash, Reuters reported. Airport operator Angkasa Pura said the suspension affected 301 flights, including 58 international services, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at Indonesia’s main airport.

The airport halt followed runway checks conducted between midnight and 1 am that confirmed dangerous volcanic ash accumulation, ANI reported. Air navigation authorities later extended the operational suspension to ensure runway safety.

Reuters reported that Singapore Airlines cancelled flights to and from Jakarta for the rest of Sunday, while warning that further changes could be necessary as ash clouds continued to drift across Indonesian flight routes.

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AirAsia also cancelled or rescheduled multiple flights operating to and from Jakarta after Soekarno-Hatta suspended operations. Garuda Indonesia similarly asked passengers to check their flight status and official digital channels before travelling to the airport.

Passengers stranded Several passengers were left waiting at Soekarno-Hatta amid the cancellations and delays. Reuters reported that one passenger, 58-year-old Suhardi, arrived at the airport after his domestic flight was cancelled, hoping to catch a connecting flight to Samarinda on the Indonesian part of Borneo. He later found that the Jakarta-Samarinda service had also been cancelled.

French national Eloan Tasset, 21, told Reuters that Batik Air had informed him that his flight to Manado in North Sulawesi was delayed, but he did not know how long the delay would last.

Schools, fishing affected The disaster mitigation agency BNPB said it would conduct a weather modification operation, which could include cloud-seeding, to promote rainfall and help clear volcanic ash.

Several schools had cancelled activities on Saturday after students and residents experienced eye irritation from the ash, while fishermen also called off fishing trips, local media outlet Kompas reported.

BNPB urged people to remain calm but vigilant, advising those affected by ashfall to wear masks and eye protection, reduce outdoor activity, cover water sources and exercise caution while driving because ash can reduce visibility.