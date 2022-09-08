International Literacy Day 2022: What is it and why is it observed?
International Literacy Day 2022: According to UNESCO, literacy challenges persist with 771 million illiterate people around the world - out of which most women lack basic reading and writing skills.
International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on September 8 to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared the day on October 26, 1966, at the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference. The International Literacy Day was first celebrated in 1967.
According to UNESCO, literacy challenges persist with 771 million illiterate people around the world - out of which most women lack basic reading and writing skills. “In the aftermath of the pandemic, nearly 24 million learners might never return to formal education, out of which, 11 million are projected to be girls and young women,” it said.
The organization, in its statement, further added that “to ensure no one is left behind, we need to enrich and transform the existing learning spaces through an integrated approach and enable literacy learning in the perspective of lifelong learning.”
Theme for International Literacy Day 2022
UNESCO declared this year's theme for the International Literacy Day as ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’. It added that this will be an “opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.”
The celebrations on this day over the years have included specific themes. The day is observed all around the world where people spread awareness about literacy.
Meanwhile, UNESCO has organized a two-day hybrid international event on Thursday and Friday in Côte d’Ivoire.
