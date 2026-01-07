Iran army chief vows to ‘cut off hands’ of invader after Trump threatens to intervene over protests

Iran’s military chief, General Amir Hatami, on Wednesday warned that Tehran will not stand by and allow itself to be threatened by outside powers as he swore to “cut off the hand” of any foreign invader. His threat comes after the United States and Israel backed the anti-government protests that have shaken Iran for days and even led Trump to warn of intervention if demonstrators were killed. Iranians drive past an anti-US and anti-Israel billboard displaying a message from the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. (AFP)

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the escalation of hostile rhetoric against the Iranian nation a threat and will not tolerate its continuation without responding,” he was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

The military chief promised a stronger retaliation for any “hostile” mistake and swore to “cut off the hand” of any invader, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Trump threatens US intervention The US president said that Washington is "locked and loaded and ready to go" to help protesters if Iranian authorities crack down on the unrest.

“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump said in a Truth Social post at about 3 a.m. Washington time on Friday. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”