Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran arrests 13 Baha'is, accusing them of proselytising, Iranian media say

Reuters |
Jan 26, 2025 08:38 PM IST

IRAN-BAHA-I-ARRESTS:Iran arrests 13 Baha'is, accusing them of proselytising, Iranian media say

- Iran said it had arrested 13 adherents of the banned Baha’i faith accusing them of proselytising to children and adolescents, local media reported, drawing condemnation from an international organisation representing Baha'is.

Iran arrests 13 Baha'is, accusing them of proselytising, Iranian media say
Iran arrests 13 Baha'is, accusing them of proselytising, Iranian media say

A statement on Saturday by the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence unit, carried by state media, said the arrests were made in the central city of Isfahan.

It said the 13 arrested “were acting illegally and were indirectly promoting their ideological deviation by exploiting children and adolescents.” It did not elaborate.

The Baha'i International Community, which represents the faith worldwide, said in a statement that the arrested women "were facilitating simple children’s classes – arresting them is the equivalent of arresting people for teaching Sunday school."

Simin Fahandej, Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the U.N. in Geneva, described the arrests as a senseless act against innocent women.

Last month a group of U.N. special rapporteurs expressed serious concern at what they described as a rise in systematic targeting of Baha'i women in Iran, including through arrests, interrogation and enforced disappearances. The Iranian government responded that Baha'i women faced no restrictions.

The Islamic Republic considers the Baha’i faith a heretical offshoot of Islam.

Its faithful see Baha'i as an independent religion and its more than five million followers are spread across more than 190 countries.

Exiled Baha’i leaders say hundreds of followers have been jailed and executed since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On