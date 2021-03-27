IND USA
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Tehran, Iran.(Reuters)
Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation accord: Iranian state media

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:13 PM IST

The Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Saturday signed a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two allies in a ceremony carried lived on state television.

"Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was earlier quoted by Iranian news agencies as saying.

"Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is not like some countries that change their position with one phone call."

