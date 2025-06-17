Iran claims strikes hit Israeli spy agency Mossad's centre in Tel Aviv

As the conflict between Iran and Israel escalates, the Iranian Revolution Guards Corps on Tuesday stated that it struck Israeli spy agency Mossad's centre. Iran fired several waves of drones and missiles over the last 24 hours towards Israel as the conflict escalates (Bloomberg)

In a report by state news agency Tasnim, the IRGC announced it launched a successful missile attack on “a major centre of the Zionist regime’s” Mossad spy agency in Tel Aviv."

As per the IRGC, the missile attack was carried out by the Aerospace Force units, adding that the targets, Mossad's centre and Israel's military intelligence directorate AMAN, which are frequently used for planning "assassinations and evil acts," were hit by the IRGC.

The Mossad centre and AMAN operations from Herzliya, where the Israeli military censor has forbidden the publication of images and information about the attacks on the site.

Despite the Iranian sides claims, Israel is yet to give an official confirmation regarding the strikes.

However, videos of the Iranian strike have circulated on social media, showing smoke billowing from the Mossad centre.

Iran Israel tensions reach new boiling point

The conflict between Iran and Israel reached a new boiling point after Israel carried out strikes on Iranian military bases and nuclear facilities as part of its military operation - "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, Iran launched a series of missile and drone attacks against Israel, killing at least 24 people across the country and injuring around 400. Meanwhile, Iran has claimed that Israeli strikes have killed 224 people in the region, a majority of the deaths being attributed to women and children.

For the past five days, both Tehran and Tel Aviv have been engaged in back-and-forth firing, marking the biggest escalation in their conflict in years.