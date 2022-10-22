Home / World News / Iran condemns call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine

Iran condemns call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine

Published on Oct 22, 2022 03:26 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, Kyiv had said.

Russia-Ukraine War: An unexploded missile is seen in the ground near the Russian border in Kharkiv region.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, the official IRNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

Nasser Kanaani said Friday's call by the so called E-3 group of countries was "false and baseless" and that it was "strongly rejected and condemned".

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
