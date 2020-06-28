e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iran experiencing toughest year due to US sanctions, Covid-19: Prez Rouhani

Iran experiencing toughest year due to US sanctions, Covid-19: Prez Rouhani

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions.

world Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:39 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Dubai
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said wearing of masks will become mandatory for two weeks starting next Sunday in “gathering places” that are deemed “red spots”.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said wearing of masks will become mandatory for two weeks starting next Sunday in “gathering places” that are deemed “red spots”. (Reuters file photo)
         

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that his country is experiencing its toughest year because of US sanctions coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions. On Monday, Iran’s rial currency fell to its lowest ever level against the US dollar.

Also read: Iran’s central bank injects cash to stabilise currency market, says bank governor

“It’s been the most difficult year due to the enemy’s economic pressure and the pandemic,” Rouhani said in a televised speech. 

“The economic pressure that began in 2018 has increased ... and today it is the toughest pressure on our dear country.”

Iran has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and deaths since restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic were gradually lifted from mid-April. The death toll has recently topped 100 a day for the first time in two months.

More than 220,000 cases have been confirmed, and over 10,000 deaths.

Rouhani said wearing of masks will become mandatory for two weeks starting next Sunday in “gathering places” that are deemed “red spots”.

Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed.

Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks.

tags
top news
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
LIVE: Minister from Bihar govt tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Minister from Bihar govt tests positive for Covid-19
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In