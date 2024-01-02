close_game
close_game
News / World News / Iran hangs nine convicted drug traffickers: Report

Iran hangs nine convicted drug traffickers: Report

AFP |
Jan 02, 2024 06:43 PM IST

Iran lies on a major opium-smuggling route between Afghanistan and Europe and has one of the world's highest rates of domestic opiate use.

Iran has hanged nine convicted drug traffickers in recent days, state media reported Tuesday, as it keeps up one of the world's highest rates of execution.

An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)

Three were hanged at a prison in the northwestern province of Ardabil on charges of "buying and transporting heroin and opium", the official IRNA news agency said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The other six were executed separately on charges of trafficking "methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis", it added.

Iran lies on a major opium-smuggling route between Afghanistan and Europe and has one of the world's highest rates of domestic opiate use.

Figures cited by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in 2021 suggest 2.8 million people have a drug problem in Iran.

Iranian authorities have launched multiple campaigns to fight drug abuse and trafficking, and regularly announce large seizures of opiates smuggled from neighbouring Afghanistan.

Read more: Videos: Passengers scream in smoke-filled cabin of Japan's blazing plane

In June, Amnesty International reported that Iranian authorities had executed at least 173 people convicted of drug-related offences during the first five months of 2023.

The figure made up around two thirds of all executions in Iran during that period, it added.

Iran says executions are carried out only after exhaustive legal proceedings and are a necessary deterrent against drug trafficking.

It executes more people per year than any other nation except China, according to Amnesty.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said in November that the Islamic republic had executed more than 700 people in 2023, the highest figure in eight years.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out