Iran leader Ali Khamenei leads prayers at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral

world

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:25 IST

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday led prayers in the funeral of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike.

The prayers in Tehran by Khamenei, who was flanked by officials including President Hassan Rouhani, were part of a state funeral. State television showed large crowds attending the funeral.