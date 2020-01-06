Iran leader Ali Khamenei leads prayers at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Iran’s supreme leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, an attack that’s drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.world Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:25 IST
Tehran
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday led prayers in the funeral of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike.
The prayers in Tehran by Khamenei, who was flanked by officials including President Hassan Rouhani, were part of a state funeral. State television showed large crowds attending the funeral.
