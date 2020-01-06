e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / World News / Iran leader Ali Khamenei leads prayers at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral

Iran leader Ali Khamenei leads prayers at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral

Iran’s supreme leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, an attack that’s drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tehran
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leads a prayer over the coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, at the Tehran University campus, in Tehran, Iran, on January 6, 2020.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leads a prayer over the coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, at the Tehran University campus, in Tehran, Iran, on January 6, 2020. (AP Photo )
         

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday led prayers in the funeral of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike.

The prayers in Tehran by Khamenei, who was flanked by officials including President Hassan Rouhani, were part of a state funeral. State television showed large crowds attending the funeral.

tags
top news
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
‘Couldn’t provide security’: JNU hostel warden resigns over campus violence
‘Couldn’t provide security’: JNU hostel warden resigns over campus violence
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news