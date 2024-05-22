Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Iran News LIVE Updates: Indian VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend Ebrahim Raisi's memorial today

    May 22, 2024 9:13 AM IST
    Iran news LIVE updates: Check out all the latest news and updates from Iran after President Ebrahim Raisi's death.
    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)
    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)

    Iran News LIVE Updates: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, along with his foreign minister, was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday will visit Iran to pay his respects and attend the memorial ceremony for Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials who lost their lives in the helicopter crash on May 19. Further, the elections to appoint the new President of Iran will be held on June 28, 2024....Read More

    India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on May 22 to attend official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on May 19.”

    The chopper carrying Iranian president Raisi, his foreign minister and other officials of the country disappeared over a mountainous region on Sunday evening. Rescue teams failed to reach the spot on May 19 due to fog and bad weather conditions. The wreckage of the helicopter crash was found by rescue teams the next day, who later announced that there was “no sign of life” on the crash site.

    The incident came at a time where tensions remain heightened in the Middle East due to the ongoing war in Gaza. In the midst of the war in Palestine, Iran also witnessed escalations with Israel after both countries launched retaliatory attacks into each other's territory. Iran's president Raisi previously promised his country's unconditional support to Palestine, taking a firm stance against Israel.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 22, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    Iran News LIVE Updates: Check out these news stories

    Check out these news stories related to Iran after President Ebrahim Raisi's death.

    Read Next

    May 22, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    Iran News LIVE Updates: Thousands take to the streets in Iran

    Thousands of people took to the streets in Iran as the funeral ceremony of Raisi began Friday in the city of Tabriz in the north-western region where the chopper in which he was travelling crashed on Sunday.

    May 22, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    Iran News LIVE Updates: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar embarks on visit to Tehran

    May 22, 2024 8:08 AM IST

    Iran News LIVE Updates: Funeral processions for Raisi today

    Large crowds of Iranians are expected to gather in Tehran on Wednesday to pay tribute to late president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash.

    Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will lead prayers ahead of funeral processions for Raisi and seven members of his entourage, including foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

    May 22, 2024 7:50 AM IST

    Iran News LIVE Updates: Many suspect Israel's hand in Raisi's death

    Alleging that Israel played a role in the death of Iran's president, Former Member of European Parliament Nick Griffin said, "There are reasons beyond the obvious Gaza/Hezbollah/Iran/Israel tensions for Mossad (Israel's national intelligence agency) to have been involved. It would not be a surprise..."

    May 22, 2024 7:41 AM IST

    Iran News LIVE Updates: Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Iran today

    According to the release by the MEA, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Iran today to attend a memorial ceremony for President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister.

    News world news Iran News LIVE Updates: Indian VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend Ebrahim Raisi's memorial today

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes