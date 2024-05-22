Iran News LIVE Updates: Indian VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend Ebrahim Raisi's memorial today
Iran News LIVE Updates: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, along with his foreign minister, was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday will visit Iran to pay his respects and attend the memorial ceremony for Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials who lost their lives in the helicopter crash on May 19. Further, the elections to appoint the new President of Iran will be held on June 28, 2024....Read More
India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on May 22 to attend official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on May 19.”
The chopper carrying Iranian president Raisi, his foreign minister and other officials of the country disappeared over a mountainous region on Sunday evening. Rescue teams failed to reach the spot on May 19 due to fog and bad weather conditions. The wreckage of the helicopter crash was found by rescue teams the next day, who later announced that there was “no sign of life” on the crash site.
The incident came at a time where tensions remain heightened in the Middle East due to the ongoing war in Gaza. In the midst of the war in Palestine, Iran also witnessed escalations with Israel after both countries launched retaliatory attacks into each other's territory. Iran's president Raisi previously promised his country's unconditional support to Palestine, taking a firm stance against Israel.
Thousands of people took to the streets in Iran as the funeral ceremony of Raisi began Friday in the city of Tabriz in the north-western region where the chopper in which he was travelling crashed on Sunday.
Large crowds of Iranians are expected to gather in Tehran on Wednesday to pay tribute to late president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will lead prayers ahead of funeral processions for Raisi and seven members of his entourage, including foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Alleging that Israel played a role in the death of Iran's president, Former Member of European Parliament Nick Griffin said, "There are reasons beyond the obvious Gaza/Hezbollah/Iran/Israel tensions for Mossad (Israel's national intelligence agency) to have been involved. It would not be a surprise..."
