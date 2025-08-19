Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Iran publicly executes convicted murderer who killed 4 members of a family

AFP |
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 02:10 pm IST

The accused and his wife murdered a mother and three children during a robbery in October 2024

A man was publicly executed in southern Iran on Tuesday after being found guilty of murdering four people, state media reported.

Iran generally carries out public executions by hanging at dawn.(AP/Representational Image)
"One of the perpetrators of the brutal murder of four members of a family in Beyram, in Fars province, was hanged in public on Tuesday," said Mizan, the news portal of the country's judiciary.

Murder and rape are punishable by death in Iran, which is second only to China in terms of the number of executions it carries out, according to rights groups including Amnesty International.

Iran generally carries out public executions by hanging at dawn.

"The accused and his wife murdered a mother and three children during a robbery in October 2024," Mizan said.

The couple were sentenced to death in February of 2025, with the verdict confirmed by the Supreme Court in April, according to Iranian media.

Mizan reported that the execution of the man's wife would be carried out in prison, without giving a date.

