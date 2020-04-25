e-paper
Home / World News / Iran reports 5,650 deaths, 89,328 cases due to Covid-19

Iran reports 5,650 deaths, 89,328 cases due to Covid-19

So far, almost 68,200 patients have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.

world Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Tehran
Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said that 76 people have died from Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 5,650.
Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said that 76 people have died from Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 5,650. (Bloomberg)
         

The number of Covid-19 cases in Iran is approaching 90,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Saturday.

“In the last 24 hours, 1,134 new coronavirus cases have been detected. Thus, a total of 89,328 cases have been detected (since February 19),” Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network TV channel.

He added that 76 people have died from Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 5,650. So far, almost 68,200 patients have fully recovered.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

world news