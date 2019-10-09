e-paper
Iran’s Khamenei says building, using nuclear bomb is forbidden under its religion: Report

Iran has repeatedly denied ever having sought to build a nuclear bomb.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is highest cleric in Shi’ite Islam. He is also a prominent figure in Gulf region.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is highest cleric in Shi’ite Islam. He is also a prominent figure in Gulf region.(Reuters Photo)
         

Despite having nuclear technology, Iran has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids, the country’s highest political authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday.

“Building and stockpiling nuclear bombs is wrong and using it is haram (religiously forbidden) ... Although we have nuclear technology, Iran has firmly avoided it,” State TV quoted him as saying.

Iran has repeatedly denied ever having sought to build a nuclear bomb.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:34 IST

