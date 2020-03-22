e-paper
Home / World News / Iran says coronavirus deaths up by 129, bringing total to 1,685

Iran says coronavirus deaths up by 129, bringing total to 1,685

That’s according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figures at a televised news conference Sunday.

world Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:22 IST
Associated Press
Dubai
People wear protective face masks and gloves, amid fear of coronavirus disease as they walk at Tajrish market, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz in Tehran, Iran.
People wear protective face masks and gloves, amid fear of coronavirus disease as they walk at Tajrish market, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz in Tehran, Iran.(Reuters file photo)
         

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising the death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases.

That’s according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figures at a televised news conference Sunday.

His comments came after Iran’s supreme leader earlier refused US assistance to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America.

