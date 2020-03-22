Iran says coronavirus deaths up by 129, bringing total to 1,685

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:22 IST

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising the death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases.

That’s according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figures at a televised news conference Sunday.

His comments came after Iran’s supreme leader earlier refused US assistance to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America.