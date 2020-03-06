e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Iran says coronavirus toll jumps by 17 with 1,000-plus new infections

Iran says coronavirus toll jumps by 17 with 1,000-plus new infections

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus jumped to 124, as 17 died and more than 1,000 were additionally diagnosed with the disease.

world Updated: Mar 06, 2020 17:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
Iran had reported 3,513 infections on Thursday, 1,000 added on Friday.
Iran had reported 3,513 infections on Thursday, 1,000 added on Friday.(via REUTERS)
         

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus infections jumped on Friday to 124, as 17 died over the past 24 hours and more than 1,000 were additionally diagnosed with the disease, a health ministry spokesman said in Tehran.

The number of infections rose to 4,747, he said.

Iran had reported 3,513 infections on Thursday.

tags
top news
‘Aware of Yes Bank crisis since 2017’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Aware of Yes Bank crisis since 2017’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Coronavirus: Centre reverts to registers, suspends biometric attendance
Coronavirus: Centre reverts to registers, suspends biometric attendance
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
Indian connection to UK court order on Dubai princess
Indian connection to UK court order on Dubai princess
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Baaghi 3 review: As Tiger Shroff leaps and kicks, film can barely crawl
Baaghi 3 review: As Tiger Shroff leaps and kicks, film can barely crawl
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news