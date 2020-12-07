e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iran says nuclear scientist was killed using satellite-controlled gun

Iran says nuclear scientist was killed using satellite-controlled gun

The incident is the second targeted killing of a high-ranking Iranian official since January, when outgoing US President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike on General Qassem Soleimani.

world Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:10 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran.
Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran.(Reuters)
         

A satellite-controlled machine gun was used in last week’s assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in a gun and car bomb attack on the outskirts of Tehran on Nov 27, was driving on a highway east of the capital when the weapon “zoomed in” on him “using artificial intelligence,” Mehr said on Sunday, quoting Commodore Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Various accounts of his death have emerged since the incident. While early news reports said he was caught in a gunfight between his bodyguards, others said that he was fired at by a remote-controlled machine gun mounted on a pick-up truck operated by someone who later fled the country.

Also Read | Saudi prince strongly criticises Israel at Bahrain summit

Fadavi said on Sunday that the gun fired a total of 13 shots at Fakhrizadeh and managed to target him with such accuracy that his wife, sitting just inches away from him in the same vehicle, escaped injury. He added that 11 bodyguards in separate cars were also accompanying the couple at the time.

The incident is the second targeted killing of a high-ranking Iranian official since January, when outgoing US President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike on General Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran has blamed Israel for Fakhrizadeh’s killing, the fifth assassination of a nuclear scientist on Iranian soil since 2010. Israel hasn’t commented on the allegations, however Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had singled out the scientist in a power-point presentation on Iran’s nuclear program in April 2018.

tags
top news
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
4th phase of DDC polls: Internet suspended in South Kashmir as ‘precautionary measure’
4th phase of DDC polls: Internet suspended in South Kashmir as ‘precautionary measure’
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In